(Photo credit Metro Creative Connection)

Afraid of needles?

Often when I write columns I choose a particular area of treatment that acupuncture benefits.

With this article, I’m going to take it right to the beginning and write about what it is like to have a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) or acupuncture treatment. I’ve been hearing a lot of people talk about how they would love to receive all of the benefits that acupuncture can offer but that they would never book a treatment because they are so afraid of needles. So let’s start with that.

Needle apprehension is very common and natural, considering that we have been conditioned to associate needles with pain. The association with those needles is the common concern when considering acupuncture treatment; however, it is said that almost 100 acupuncture needles can fit inside just one of those hypodermic needles. They are extremely thin, filiform, stainless steel, sterile, single-use needles that bend when you touch them. The pain experienced from a hypodermic syringe is because the thickness of the needle is relatively large, and because there is a hole in the centre of the needle for the fluid to pass through. In contrast, acupuncture needles are about the thickness of a human hair and are completely solid. This is an entirely different profile from a syringe.

Acupuncture is the most gentle form of needling possible. If acupuncture was anything like getting a shot, I wouldn’t be in business. The needling sensation from acupuncture is so gentle that even kids are fine with it. Sometimes a tiny “prick” may be felt as the needle penetrates through the skin. Sometimes deeper sensations may be experienced as a small ache, tingling, numbness, heaviness, travelling sensation, heat, or cold, to name a few. Any sensation that is felt will generally dissipate after just a couple of seconds and can easily be adjusted if any kind of discomfort continues. Generally, once inserted the needles are left in place for about 15-20 minutes per side (generally front and back). Most people find it very relaxing once the needles are in place and may even fall asleep during their retention time.

Beyond acupuncture, I have a lot of other tools at my disposal. Acupuncture is my most common tool, but it is just one of them. A point stimulator can also be employed if the acupuncture pins are not a good fit. Tending to keep my first session fairly simple if you have never had a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment before, I will often add various other modalities to subsequent treatments depending on diagnosis and treatment principles.

I frequently use cupping or gua sha in my practice. Cupping is the use of suction cups on the skin that creates an “inverse massage”, sucking the skin into the cup rather than pressing during a massage.

Gua sha is a gentle scraping of the skin for therapeutic purpose and is beneficial for sore or tight muscles or clearing toxins from the system. It has many of the same therapeutic effects as cupping and is easier to apply to smaller areas inaccessible by cupping. Electrostimulation is sometimes applied to the needles if tight muscles require further releasing, therapeutic ligaments and oils are applied as needed, and outside of roasting summer days, my infrared heat lamp is often employed to avoid catching a chill.

Herbal medicine is also a large part of my practice and can be beneficial in extending the desired results of an acupuncture session between treatments and may be necessary for some conditions. Sometimes Chinese herbal medicine is used in place of an acupuncture treatment where appropriate.

The part that I appreciate the most about acupuncture and TCM is that it considers each individual as a whole person. Often a person may be experiencing a myriad of various symptoms but they may all stem from a single root cause. Various individuals may come in with a similar complaint, but they may display differing manifestations of a similar disfunction.

Because TCM treatment is a patient-centred approach, treatment is never meant to feel that it is done to you, but rather with you for the purpose of your healing. You are always in control of your treatment and any good acupuncturist will be willing to work within your comfort levels. It is important that each patient play an active role in their own treatment plan in order to achieve optimal health benefits.

Dove Sprout (R.TCM.P) and her husband, Paul Gaucher (R.TCM.P) co-own and operate Creston Acupuncture and Natural Health Centre located in downtown Creston.

Previous story
Creston’s Footlighters casting singing roles for White Christmas

Just Posted

LETTER: Alternate realignment route Highway 3 to Erickson Road

To the Editor: I was concerned when I read the Council Comments… Continue reading

Creston RCMP warn public about scammers

In a media release, Thursday afternoon Creston RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie… Continue reading

Elk River reclaims property as its own

Laws make it harder to protect private land than ever before says farmer, local government

MLA Michelle Mungall to stream live Q and A on Facebook

MLA Michelle Mungall will be streaming a half-hour-long question and answer segment Facebook.

Creston’s Footlighters casting singing roles for White Christmas

Theatre troupe holding auditions for singing and speaking roles in upcoming musical

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

NDP bring Green New Deal to the Kootenays

MPs Wayne Stetski and Peter Julian held climate change talks in Nelson, Cranbrook and Revelstoke

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Most Read