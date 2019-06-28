7th Siding Festival of Film set for Creston in November

The 7th Siding Festival of Film is being held under the umbrella of the newly formed Kootenay Film Society (KFS)

Professional and amateur filmmakers throughout the Creston Valley are officially invited to submit their projects to the first-ever 7th Siding Festival of Film, to be held in Creston Nov. 15 to 17, 2019.

Films may be of any length, in any language, and may be made in any variety of genres, including feature-length movies, experimental films, animation, documentaries, historical/family documentation in Super8 formats, etc. Submitted projects will have been made by Creston Valley residents and/or depict activities/events in the region; the films may be of any duration and produced in any year.

The festival is non-competitive and does not require an entry fee.

Internationally acclaimed animator and 7th Siding spokesperson Richard Reeves says the idea for the festival has been an idea in the back of his mind for many years. “It all started when a few of my friends asked where they could see my films,“ Reeves said I realized that although I could always show people my work on a cellphone, much of it was actually created in 35mm film — which means it was designed to be seen and heard on a big theatre screen.”

“Then I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to extend an invitation to filmmakers across the Creston Valley so we could all enjoy our films together in a real theatre and one collective festival?’”

He added the films will be shown at multiple locations, including Creston’s Tivoli Theatre and Erickson’s The Venue. “We’re extremely grateful to both the Tivoli’s Bonnie Geddes and The Venue’s Rick Brown for the opportunity to show our projects at their locations,” Reeves said.

The 7th Siding Festival of Film is being held under the umbrella of the newly formed Kootenay Film Society (KFS). A festival entry form is available on the KFS website at www.kootenayfilmsociety.com. Deadline for submissions is Oct 4, 2019.

