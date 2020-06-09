Everett Lewis (left) receives the donation cheque from John Chisamore. (Right)

$5000 donation helps Creston Valley Gleaners Society during COVID-19

Gleaners foodbank has been dealing with an influx of new people using the service since COVID-19 hit

The Creston Valley Gleaners Society received a $5,000 donation from the Creston Community Forest. On June 8, 2020, the cheque was delivered by John Chisamore to Food Services Coordinator Terry Goulder and Everett Lewis.

According to Goulder, the food bank has been under stress since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and many residents were unable to work.

“The supply chain has messed up, prices for food have risen, and we have to get our food shipped in via train from Ontario,” Goulder said.

The food bank has seen an increase in usage. According to Goulder there has been a 47 percent increase in clients since COVID-19 hit in early March.

“The Canadian Emergency Response Benefit is working, but people are barely getting by. We are so happy that we live in such a generous community. One farmer even donated 1,800 eggs, which helped keep the shelves stocked. If it weren’t for the charitable donations we receive, our shelves would have run completely dry,” Goulder said.

If you wish to donate, a link can be found on their website.

READ MORE: Creston Valley Gleaners Society still going strong after 25 years

READ MORE: Creston Valley Gleaner Society has a growing problem they just can’t get a handle on

CoronavirusFood Bank

