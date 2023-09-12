$4,000 to help with Kootenai Centre backyard space

Rotary Club of Creston President Don Low recently presented a cheque for $4,000 to Stephannie Dunn of the Kootenai Community Centre Society (KCCS) to put towards their backyard space.

Rotary Club of Creston President Don Low presented a cheque for $4,000 to Stephannie Dunn of the Kootenai Community Centre Society (KCCS) to put towards their backyard space. This generous donation will help fund the renovation of KCCS’s back yard, providing an outdoor space for staff and guests.

Up until this point, KCCS has not had the benefit of a backyard space. The Kootenai Community Centre Society facilitates Creston’s Stopping the Violence Program, supporting women and children fleeing domestic abuse/intimate partner violence, and the work that it entails is often stressful, overwhelming and stifling.

“To have a place for our staff to be able to physically separate themselves from their offices and to have a space to decompress away from the trauma and crisis that they deal directly with on a daily basis is absolutely essential,” said Stephannie Dunn, Interim Executive Director.

“The donation from the Rotary Club of Creston has helped to make this a reality and we are so very grateful to them for their generosity.” The renovation includes a deck, zero landscape yard, planters and outdoor furniture.

The Kootenai Community Centre Society also owns and operates the Teddy Bear Daycare, an inclusive and accessible daycare for children from 30 months to Kindergarten, including children with disabilities, and the Grizzly Bear Before and After School Program for school-aged children, as well as a summer day camp program.

As signified by the motto “Service Above Self”, Rotary’s main objective is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. The Rotary Club of Creston strives to operate by that motto. The entire staff at Kootenai Community Centre Society salutes and thanks you!