Someone in Castlegar has won $2 million in the BC/49 lottery. Image: Playnow.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in Castlegar

The winning ticket was for Wednesday night’s BC/49 draw

Someone in Castlegar is $2 million richer.

According to the BC Lottery Commission’s website, a ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday night’s BC/49 draw was purchased in Castlegar.

BC/49 features draws every Wednesday and Saturday night, with $2 million available each time. You can quick pick or choose your own numbers.

The winning numbers for Aug. 30 are: 02 — 07 — 10 — 42 — 44 — 45 , the bonus number is 41.

If you are the lucky winner — Castlegar News would love to hear from you!

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Lottery

