A black bear in an apple tree. Photo by Roberta Milne

Wijenberg: Manage your fruit trees

“Once a bear gets a reward from a fruit tree, they will return to the tree again and again”

By Rosie Wijenberg, WildSafeBC coordinator for Selkirk-Purcell

WildSafeBC asks the residents of Creston to take a proactive approach in deterring bears this season. Although there is a lot of talk about bears and garbage, it is important for people to realize how much of an issue fruit trees can be if they are not cared for with wildlife in mind.

Once a bear gets a reward from a fruit tree, they will return to the tree again and again. Although fruit might seem like a natural food source for these bears, fruit in our backyards leads to habituation of wildlife — something that is dangerous and cannot be undone.

Simple solutions to this problem include picking fruit and allowing it ripen indoors or to pick fruit daily as it ripens. Cleaning up windfall is also very important, as is pruning trees to control growth (making them easier to harvest.) Connect with community gleaning groups to donate excess fruit or to have your fruit gleaned (picked) for you.

If you do not want your trees to produce fruit, prune the tree vigorously or spray spring blossoms with a garden hose to knock the blossoms off the tree. Even consider replacing your tree with a native, non-fruit or nut bearing variety.

Electric fencing is also a simple way to protect your fruit trees from wildlife. Visit our website at wildsafebc.com/electric-fencing to view electric fencing guidelines and checklists.

Please report wildlife conflicts to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277. Residents can also report wildlife conflict other than bear, cougar, coyote or wolf online at WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at www.wildsafebc.com/warp.

This program allows you to see what wildlife has been reported in your neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.

WildSafeBC Creston is grateful for the generous support the program receives from its funders including Creston funders , the British Columbia Conservation Foundation and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: The Prodigal Son Part Two

Just Posted

Wijenberg: Manage your fruit trees

“Once a bear gets a reward from a fruit tree, they will return to the tree again and again”

Creston Fire Rescue Report: 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30

On Aug. 25, CFR said that fire departments across the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a structure fire

Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

Controlled burnoff operation, high winds responsible for fire’s growth

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

BC RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Fall of revenue included $285 million for ICBC

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Most Read