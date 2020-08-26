Wayling: Go With the Flow and See the Positive

“Rec Perspectives” with Tia Wayling, the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

As we head into September, everyone is going to try and squeeze in what’s left of summer fun and relaxation, in anticipation of cooler weather. This fall is not unlike others in the basic way. Days are still getting shorter, we’re still harvesting crops, and kids are getting ready to go back to some form of learning or education. There are a few obvious changes but we’re all doing our best to manage our new routines and to just go with the flow.

If you are the type that has difficulty with change, 2020 has likely been a tough year for you. I doubt the astrologists saw this year coming back in January when they doled out their annual forecasts for each of the zodiac signs. As a Libra, I’m not feeling the balance, that’s for sure. The remaining months of this year will not be any easier and it’s far simpler to dwell on the negative but perhaps it’s helped you learn to roll with the punches a bit better and become more flexible. A quote that I came across this week was, “If you are positive, you will see opportunities instead of obstacles.” Despite all of the restrictions and changes that have come from this pandemic, I urge you to try and see some of the positive that’s come from it.

Instead of complaining about the reduced social gatherings or those extra 10 pounds, consider changing your perspective and looking at the ways this year has made you smile. Have you had more time to spend with your family and created new memories? Did you pick up a new hobby or skill that makes you proud? Maybe instead of gaining weight, you’ve had more time to lead a healthier life? A positive spin could be that, globally, we are seeing less pollution and a greater awareness of inequality in the world, which is forcing positive change.

Looking at recreation in our town is no different. This fall, as indoor spaces become available for use again, focus on the positive. Dwelling on what is different will just make you frustrated. Trust me, we’re just as frustrated figuring out how to re-open ensuring the safety of everyone. Instead, focus on the fact that you’ll be enjoying indoor recreation again and how it will make you feel. Because, at the end of the day, don’t we all want to bring more happiness into our lives? It has more impact on our health than you may realize. Positive outlooks and happiness have shown to lower resting heart rates and blood pressure, strengthen your immune system (we all need some of that), and experience lower ratings of aches and pains. Creating more happiness in our lives could be a game-changer for you.

Change is inevitable this year. Although indoor spaces will be challenging to navigate, go with the flow and be optimistic about it. You’ll definitely improve your health and enjoy yourself more.