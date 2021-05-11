Think on These Things: In Love Seek the Lost

By Ian Cotton, retired Creston pastor

Christ will impart to the converted, a desire to reach others. We are not merely to say, “Come.” There are those who hear, but their ears are too dull to understand. Their eyes are too blind to see anything good in store for them. Many realize their degradation. They say, “I am too bad; leave me alone.” But be kind, encourage all by tender, pitying love, to lay hold of Jesus’ hand. Give them your courage, your hope, your strength.

If we will walk with Him in faith, He will give power to the message. In human hearts today as great a transformation may be wrought as has ever been wrought in generations past. John Bunyan was redeemed from profanity and reveling, John Newton from slave dealing, to proclaim an uplifted Saviour. A Bunyan and a Newton may be redeemed from among men today.

As Jesus’ invite came to Zacchaeus, “Today I must abide at thy house” (Luke 19:5), so the word will come to all; and those who were supposed to be hardened sinners will be found to have hearts as tender as a child’s because Christ has noticed them. Many will come from the grossest error and sin, and will take the place of others who have had opportunities and privileges but have not prized them. They will be accounted the chosen of God, elect, precious; and when Christ shall come into His kingdom, they will stand next His throne.

But “see that ye refuse not Him that speaketh.” Hebrews 12:25. Jesus said, “None of those men which were bidden shall taste of My supper.” They had rejected the invitation, and none of them were to be invited again. In rejecting Christ, we harden our hearts, and give ourselves into the power of Satan, making it impossible to accept His grace. If the love of God is not appreciated and does not become an abiding principle, we are utterly lost. By dying on the cross of Calvary the Lord can give no greater manifestation of His love.

Every time you refuse to listen to the message of mercy, you strengthen yourself in unbelief. Every time you fail to open the door of your heart to Christ, you become more and more unwilling to listen to the voice of Him that speaketh. Every time you condemn others you diminish your chance of responding to the last appeal of mercy. Let not Christ weep over you as He wept over Jerusalem, saying, “How often would I have gathered thy children together, as a hen doth gather her brood under her wings, and ye would not! Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.” Luke 13:34, 35.

We are living in a time when the last message of mercy, the last invitation, is sounding to the children of men. The command, “To go …,” is reaching its final fulfillment. To all, Christ’s invitation will be given. “Come; for all things are now ready.” Heavenly angels are still working. The Holy Spirit is presenting every inducement to constrain you to come.

Christ is watching for some sign that you will open the door of your heart for Him. The hosts of heaven are waiting, ready to strike their harps and to sing a song of rejoicing that another person is saved.

– Adapted from Christ Object Lessons

