Rec Perspectives: Spring Cleaning is Good for Your Health

“Giving your home a deep clean and removing the clutter you’ve been staring at for ages is a fantastic way to make you feel better and get you moving.”

By Tia Wayling, Recreational Services Co-ordinator, Regional District of Central Kootenay

As the weather warms up, we open our windows and doors to air out our homes that have built up a winter of stuffiness. It’s also a time people start spring cleaning. While it may not seem like a recreational activity, giving your home a deep clean and removing the clutter you’ve been staring at for ages, is a fantastic way to make you feel better and get you moving. Once you’ve removed useless items and cleaned your home and yard, we often forget how good we feel and the benefits that come along with it.

The act of cleaning and de-cluttering can be a physical job. Not only is it a confidence booster to see your hard work paying off, but you’re likely to get a nice workout from moving boxes or clearing your yard. You might even find a lost treasure that can bring back wonderful memories or be repurposed so it can be appreciated once again.

Your productivity and creativity can also get a major boost. A lot of times, we are distracted by the mess or disorganization in our space. Once all that clutter is removed and you’re staring at clean and shiny surfaces, your head will be clear and ready to do some great thinking. You can plan all of the wonderful ways you can spend your extra time now that your home is much easier to clean. Weekend chores are done sooner and there’s more time to play and spend quality time with the family. You may also have more space to play or start a new craft with your new-found creativity. It’s also much easier and quicker to find what you’re looking for, not only because the junk is gone, but because you’ve likely done a mental inventory of where everything is kept in the process.

You or a family member’s health could also improve because of the reduction of dust and pet hair in the house. The improvement of airflow and quality can help reduce symptoms from allergies, asthma, or eczema. You may also reduce your risk of falls by removing tripping hazards.

If you don’t have the time to commit to this endeavor, start in only one area of the house or even one drawer. By the end of the month, you’ll have done a lot! Also, don’t forget to change your filters in your furnace. A winter of recirculated air can make them filthy!

If you want to go crazy and start de-cluttering your lifestyle, there are many books and websites that can help you get started. But as I write this, I realize I might be a year late with this article as some of you may have already done this during the early stages of the pandemic. Either way, I’m going to give my house a good once over. I’ll see you on the other side happier, healthier, and with more time on my hands.

ColumnCreston Valley

