A Northern Pygmy Owl near Blind River Rapids. (Becky Knight)

A Northern Pygmy Owl near Blind River Rapids. (Becky Knight)

Out There: Hooting, Barking, Screeching, and Fluting

“I like hearing the owls call, especially in the evening, from large Douglas fir trees in town, around rural areas, or in the forest.”

By Ed McMackin

These are sounds that may describe the vocalizing of several kinds of area owls, especially in winter and early spring. The great horned owl, with its large size and low pitched booming calls, is probably the most impressive of our owl folk. The horned owl is the one with ear-like feather tufts on its head – “horns”. They do not function directly in hearing.

I recall on one quiet evening while canoeing near Duck Lake, I saw a horned owl at close range, and a second owl on a post several hundred feet away. The one near me would hoot and the second one would hoot in return. This went on for several minutes. I could clearly see the neck and head of the closest owl going back and forth with each hoot. I believe horned owls hoot in response to their mates call, but also hoot to declare their territory. I have heard that the call of the female is higher pitched than the males call. Great horned owls nest and hunt at night in mixed forests with open fields, adjacent roads, and orchards.

A somewhat smaller owl, the barred owl, I find amusing and very interesting to listen to with its large repertoire of bark-like calling and repeated high-pitched, rapid calls when it is extremely upset with an intruding owl. Horned owls are likely one of their worst enemies, often pushing barred owls out of their territory. Barred owls inhabit coniferous (evergreen) forests and give a series of calls that sounds something like, “I cook for myself, who cooks for you all-l-l-l-l.” You guessed right. That call-description came from the “deep south”, where they, also used to say, (not the owls) “morlasses please”.

Then, screech owls screech. From what does the name, “Saw-whet Owl” come?

Last but not least, is the pygmy owl, our smallest owl that’s packed with a peck of power. It preys on mice, voles, small birds and even larger ones. I have observed them go down in the grass and come up to a power line with a mouse as long as the owl’s body. It seemed to find the lift difficult. It has been known to “pounce” from the air on a morning dove on the ground at a bird feeding area, It grasps creatures by the neck with its talons, suffocating them, often severing the spinal cord.

Pygmy owls give a short flute/whistle-like call which is often heard more than the owl is seen. In addition, the call is not often associated with an owl, particularly a pygmy owl. Pygmy owls are diurnal, frequently spotted in the morning or evening, or on cloudy days, while perched on the top of a pole, tree, or from a power line. In a wind, they sway back and forth to maintain their balance on a swinging wire or limb.

These little owls also flute/pipe at night. At the rate of one short whistle for every three seconds they seem quite content but if excited I have heard them pipe twice per second, per minute.

Once when I was “perched” in a tree, taking pictures of young owls, three young girls came up along a fence-line. They were talking away, when an adult horned owl hooted. They stopped and one quietly said, “That’s an owl!” Then another said, “Lets go home”, and they left. I don’t think they saw me in the tree.

I like hearing the owls call, especially in the evening, from large Douglas fir trees in town, around rural areas, or in the forest. The calling reminds me we still have some wildness and natural phenomena around.

READ MORE: Out There: The Shrew and the Shrike

ColumnCreston Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rec Perspectives: Spring Cleaning is Good for Your Health

Just Posted

Kelsey Yates is the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance. (Photo by Aaron Hemens)
Hello from the new editor

“I’m excited to grow roots in this community.”

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Patsy Lesiuk died at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on March 11. She became infected with COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital in February. Photo: Courtesy the Lesiuk family
Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection

Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February

KBRH pharmacy team L-R: Carrie St.Onge, Gabrielle Deneault, Shelby Jorgensen, Amanda Cupello, Sheri Ford, Victor Ponte, Michael Conci, Alana Minty, Karly Lenardon, Margaret Horechka and Pam Caron. Photo: Submitted
True champions: Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital pharmacy team

The expanded KBRH pharmacy is slated for completion in 2023.

The West Kootenay Regional Airport is one of many airports to receive provincial funding boost. Photo: Betsy Kline
West Kootenay Regional Airport gets $720,000 in provincial funding

Castlegar’s airport has seen drastic revenue losses since the beginning of the pandemic

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Metro Creative photo)
COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Most Read