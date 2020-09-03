Column: Tivoli Theatre’s return makes for a great escape

“Going to the movie theatre pre-pandemic was always a nice retreat. Now, with everything going on in the world, a trip to the movie theatre is akin to a luxurious vacation”

The Tivoli Theatre is scheduled to reopen sometime after the Labour Day weekend, and I for one could not be happier.

Going to the movie theatre pre-pandemic was always a nice retreat. Now, with everything going on in the world, a trip to the movie theatre is akin to a luxurious vacation.

Movies, for me at least, have always been my go-to for inspiration, motivation and happiness. I know that I can always turn to cinema to lift my spirits and boost my creativity. It’s also my first medium of choice when I’m looking to forget about all of my problems.

Right now, I think we could all use some of that.

In this weird period of time that we’re living in – dubbed as the new normal – anxieties and uncertainties constantly cloud our minds. You never know what tomorrow will bring, and in this day and age, there’s this constant sense of fear that comes with wondering what tomorrow will bring.

With that being said, it’ll be nice for the community to have an entertainment space that everyone can go to for the exact same reason: to turn off your mind and trade in reality’s weirdness for a couple of hours of cinema’s fantasy.

The pandemic has made me appreciate a lot of the little things in life that we take for granted, and the movie-going experience is one of them. Netflix is nice and all, but the experience isn’t quite the same. It’s hard to be transported to a different world and mindset while you’re watching a film from the comfort of your living room. You also don’t get the full taste of the film’s audio and visual capabilities while watching from your TV or laptop screen.

Also, personally speaking, I don’t think you can make the same meaningful memories when you’re watching a movie at home versus watching a movie at the theatre.

Some of my fondest memories growing up revolve around going to the movies with my dad, or in middle school when I would meet up with friends over the weekend to share some laughs over a film. There’s just something magical about the movie theatre — it really does enhance your viewing experience, regardless if the movie is bad or not.

I know that I share the same enthusiasm with several residents in town. The article’s post on the Advance’s Facebook page has been met with hundreds of engagements and a lot of happy reactions. I was thrilled to share the news.

This tells me that there are like-minded folks in Creston that are in dire need of a place in town where they can go to to forget about the world for a bit. People are excited to escape, and I can’t blame them.

