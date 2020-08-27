Column: The Prodigal Son Part Two

“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton

Luke 15. The father will permit no mocking of his prodigal son’s misery. He takes his own cape and wraps it around his wasted son. The youth sobs out his repentance, saying, “Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son.” The father hugs him, and brings him home.

The father said to his servants, “Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet; and bring the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat and be merry; for this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they rejoiced.”

The prodigal had looked upon his father as stern and severe. How different now! So those deceived by Satan look upon God as hard and exacting. They regard Him as watching to denounce and condemn, as unwilling to receive the sinner. His 10 Commandments law they regard as a burdensome yoke.

But he whose eyes have been opened by the love of Christ will behold God as full of compassion. He does not appear as a tyrannical being, but as a father longing to embrace his repenting son.

There is no taunting, no casting up to the prodigal of his evil course. The son feels that the past is forgiven, blotted out forever. God says to you, the sinner, “I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, your transgressions, and, as a cloud, your sins,” Isaiah 44:22. “I will forgive your iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.” Jeremiah 31:34.

What assurance here, of God’s willingness to receive the repenting sinner! Have you chosen your own way? Have you wandered far from God? Have you sought to feast upon forbidden fruits only to find them turn to ashes upon your lips? Are you alone, sad and depressed?

That voice which has long been speaking to your heart comes to you distinct and clear, “Return unto Me; for I have redeemed you.” Isaiah 44:22.

Do not listen to Satan’s suggestion to stay away from Christ until you are good enough to come to God. If you wait, you will never come. When Satan points to your sins, repeat the promise of Jesus, “Him that cometh to Me I will in no wise cast out.” John 6:37. Tell Satan that the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses from all sin.

Arise and go to your Father. If you take even one step toward Him in repentance, He will enfold you in His arms of infinite love. The very first reaching out of the heart after God is known to Him. Never a prayer is offered, however faltering, never a sincere desire after God is cherished, however feeble, but the Spirit of God goes forth to meet it.

“He will save, He will rejoice over thee with joy; He will joy over thee with singing.” Zephaniah 3:17. And heaven and earth shall unite in the Father’s song of rejoicing: “For this My son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found.”

Adapted from Christ Object Lessons

