“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton. (File photo)

Column: The Prodigal Son Part Two

“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton

“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton

Luke 15. The father will permit no mocking of his prodigal son’s misery. He takes his own cape and wraps it around his wasted son. The youth sobs out his repentance, saying, “Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son.” The father hugs him, and brings him home.

The father said to his servants, “Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet; and bring the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat and be merry; for this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they rejoiced.”

The prodigal had looked upon his father as stern and severe. How different now! So those deceived by Satan look upon God as hard and exacting. They regard Him as watching to denounce and condemn, as unwilling to receive the sinner. His 10 Commandments law they regard as a burdensome yoke.

But he whose eyes have been opened by the love of Christ will behold God as full of compassion. He does not appear as a tyrannical being, but as a father longing to embrace his repenting son.

There is no taunting, no casting up to the prodigal of his evil course. The son feels that the past is forgiven, blotted out forever. God says to you, the sinner, “I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, your transgressions, and, as a cloud, your sins,” Isaiah 44:22. “I will forgive your iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.” Jeremiah 31:34.

What assurance here, of God’s willingness to receive the repenting sinner! Have you chosen your own way? Have you wandered far from God? Have you sought to feast upon forbidden fruits only to find them turn to ashes upon your lips? Are you alone, sad and depressed?

That voice which has long been speaking to your heart comes to you distinct and clear, “Return unto Me; for I have redeemed you.” Isaiah 44:22.

Do not listen to Satan’s suggestion to stay away from Christ until you are good enough to come to God. If you wait, you will never come. When Satan points to your sins, repeat the promise of Jesus, “Him that cometh to Me I will in no wise cast out.” John 6:37. Tell Satan that the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses from all sin.

Arise and go to your Father. If you take even one step toward Him in repentance, He will enfold you in His arms of infinite love. The very first reaching out of the heart after God is known to Him. Never a prayer is offered, however faltering, never a sincere desire after God is cherished, however feeble, but the Spirit of God goes forth to meet it.

“He will save, He will rejoice over thee with joy; He will joy over thee with singing.” Zephaniah 3:17. And heaven and earth shall unite in the Father’s song of rejoicing: “For this My son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found.”

Adapted from Christ Object Lessons

READ MORE: Column: Parable of the Prodigal Son shows Father’s love

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wayling: Go With the Flow and See the Positive

Just Posted

Creston Valley Rotary Club preserves Jordan’s Cabin site

Ed Jordan lived in the cabin up Kootenay Pass from Creston from 1923 to 1942.

Gribbin: A Note from your Trustee

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee

Wayling: Go With the Flow and See the Positive

“Change is inevitable this year. Although indoor spaces will be challenging to navigate, go with the flow and be optimistic about it.”

Creston police report: Aug. 17 to 24

Police responded to a missing person report on Aug. 23, where it turned out that the missing was avoiding the caller

Trust invites feedback on strategic plan draft

Columbia Basin Trust asks for feedback from residents to help guide future activities

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Analyst says NHL should have postponed playoff games after NBA boycott

NHL players are discussing how to protest racial injustice after NBA, other professional leagues postponed games

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Letter to the editor: Fire Hall

“I believe the fire hall has been divisive for this community and is a pet project with no regard to the taxpayers of the community”

Column: The Prodigal Son Part Two

“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton

Most Read