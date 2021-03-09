A Herschel Supply Company logo is seen on a door at the company’s new flagship and first North American store, in Vancouver, on Monday June 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Herschel Supply Company logo is seen on a door at the company’s new flagship and first North American store, in Vancouver, on Monday June 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver’s Herschel Supply Co. names former Arc’teryx president new CEO

The local company tapped former Arc’teryx president Jon Hoerauf to take over the role

Herschel Supply Co. is ushering in a new chief executive, freeing up the founders of the backpack brand to focus on product innovation and business expansion.

The Vancouver company tapped former Arc’teryx president Jon Hoerauf to take over the role of CEO.

The company says Hoerauf led the outdoor apparel maker to “unprecedented global growth” after a decade serving as a global product director at the North Face.

Herschel, founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, is best known for its backpacks, but has also expanded into luggage, wallets, apparel and travel accessories.

Jamie Cormack says hiring Hoerauf allows the brothers, who serve as managing directors, to focus their energy and passion on expanding the business, innovating products and “continuing to evolve creatively.”

Hoerauf says the founders have designed the company for success with an “unbelievably strong foundation.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Just Posted

Creston Town Hall. File photo
Council Comments: Our Financial Plan and Taxes

“You are getting what you pay taxes for, and your council and staff are not just planning for today, they are planning for tomorrow!”

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8

On March 1, police attended a local business after a report that a person was causing a disturbance after being told to leave, due to the person not wearing a mask as per store policy.

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee. File photo
Gribbin: The cost of purchasing laptops for students in grades 7 and 10

“I don’t like impulsive decisions when it comes to major purchases. This computer purchase may be the right decision but I am concerned that all the options have not been presented to the board nor carefully examined.”

Selkirk College president Angus Graeme congratulates a graduating student at Convocation 2018. Graeme will retire from the role in 2022. Photo: Selkirk College
Selkirk College president to step down in 2022

Angus Graeme has led the college since 2010

New signs on either end of the Nelson bridge indicate if a cyclist is present. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Lights on Nelson bridge inform motorists of presence of cyclists

The flashing lights are activated by the presence of a bike

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Most Read