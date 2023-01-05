Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. speaks during a Sony news conference before the start of the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. speaks during a Sony news conference before the start of the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela, to be made with Honda

First cars to be delivered to customers in North America in spring 2026

Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.

The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

“As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies,” Mizuno said.

Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March. It unites Honda’s know-how in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda’s 12 plants in the U.S. The U.S. was chosen for the launch because electric vehicles are already popular there. Japan came second as Honda’s home market, and other markets, including Europe, will follow, but no dates have been set.

RELATED: Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026

Electric vehiclestech industryVehicles

Previous story
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP

Just Posted

Designer David Dobie with his upcoming exhibit, Shifting Design, that runs at the Capitol Theatre until Jan. 10. There will be an opening gala and artist talk on Jan. 7. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson architect David Dobie presents unique exhibit at Capitol Theatre

The Nelson Leafs and Beaver Valley Nitehawks were handed a number of suspensions after both teams brawled during a game Dec. 31 in Nelson. Photo: Hockey TV
VIDEO: Nelson Leafs coach suspended indefinitely, several players also penalized for line brawl

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
11 patients infected with COVID-19 at Kootenay Lake Hospital

Single-family residences in the Slocan Valley are rising in value faster than almost all other Kootenay communities. File photo
Slocan property values are fastest rising in Kootenays