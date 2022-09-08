Travelers are photographed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Travelers are photographed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

New air passenger protection rules come into effect Thursday

Canada closes loophole that left some unable to secure refunds after pandemic-related cancellations

New Air Passenger Protection Regulations go into effect today.

The update comes as the Canadian Transport Agency tries to close a loophole that left some passengers unable to secure cash refunds after pandemic-related flight cancellations.

Starting Thursday, airlines will be required to issue a full refund for cancellations and delays if passengers are not placed on a new flight within 48 hours, including for reasons outside of the airline’s control.

Previously, the passenger rights regime only required refunds for flight disruptions that were within the airline’s control, which excluded situations ranging from weather to war.

As well as a cash refund, the ticket price may also be reimbursed through credit or vouchers and is to be paid in full by the airline within 30 days.

The original Air Passenger Protection Regulations were established in 2019, before air travel demand collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Air TravelFederal Politics

Previous story
Major telecoms agree to emergency outage deal: Minister Champagne

Just Posted

Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. (Creston RCMP)
Creston man wrongly identified as sex offender

Claude Lefebvre is wanted on theft charges. (Creston RCMP)
Creston RCMP seeking man on theft charges

Taryn Marchi’s case against the City of Nelson began in B.C. Supreme Court in Nelson and eventually ended up at the Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson snowbank lawsuit settled out of court

Const. Brett Urano has joined the 2022 Cops for Kids Ride, set to leave from Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 9. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston constable pedals 1,000 km for kids in need