A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon settles lawsuit against Peloton over alleged patent infringement

Settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. has settled a lawsuit against Peloton Interactive Inc. that accused the exercise equipment company of patent infringement.

A notice of voluntary dismissal filed in a California court today says the companies have negotiated a “mutually agreeable settlement” of the trademark dispute.

The settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton filed in anticipation of a trademark complaint by Lululemon.

The Vancouver-based athletic apparel maker had sent Peloton a cease-and-desist letter last November alleging the exercise equipment maker had copied several of its product designs.

In response, Peloton launched its own lawsuit against Lululemon asking the court to pre-emptively declare that it had not infringed on Lululemon patents.

A Federal Court in New York on Thursday tossed out Peloton’s suit, calling it “an anticipatory action that warrants dismissal.”

RELATED: Lululemon sues Peloton over ‘copy-cat’ workout apparel

FashionLaw and justice

Previous story
Labour shortage, pandemic savings to soften blow of short-lived recession: report
Next story
Make It Safe: B.C. conference highlights the holistic nature of workplace safety

Just Posted

The Invasive Mussel Defence program also runs a K9 unit, and currently employs two dogs trained to sniff out the invasive critters. (Photo by Nick Nault)
Invasive Mussel Defence Program helps keep BC waters healthy

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats faced an unfortunate loss 3-2 to the Castlegar Rebels in the homeopener on Friday, Sept. 23. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats lose out on first games of the season

The Children’s Heartbeat Parade on Sept. 29 in Nelson recognized Orange Shirt Day. Many students wore orange shirts and many sang and played drums. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
PHOTOS: Hundreds of students gather in downtown Nelson for Orange Shirt Day

File Photo
Police investigating fatal crash in Pass Creek area