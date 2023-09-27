The Lululemon logo is seen on a wall at the company’s headquarters in Vancouver on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has struck a five-year partnership with Peloton Interactive Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Lululemon logo is seen on a wall at the company’s headquarters in Vancouver on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has struck a five-year partnership with Peloton Interactive Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon, Peloton join forces in tradeoff of fitness for fashion

Forms strike 5-year deal as partners in athletic apparel and digital fitness

Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has struck a five-year partnership with Peloton Interactive Inc.

The deal will make Vancouver-based Lululemon the primary athletic apparel partner of Peloton, while New York-based Peloton will be the exclusive digital fitness content provider to Lululemon.

As part of the collaboration, some Peloton instructors will become Lululemon ambassadors, while Lululemon will sell co-branded clothing.

Subscribers to Lululemon’s digital services will also get access to various levels of Peloton digital classes, depending on their payment tier.

The deal comes as Lululemon moves to discontinue selling its digital fitness screen called the Studio Mirror and wind down its digital app-only membership.

Peloton, meanwhile, has had a rocky stretch that saw its founder step down as CEO last year. The company is working to rebrand as a health technology company.

READ ALSO: Lululemon settles lawsuit against Peloton over alleged patent infringement

Fashion and StyleFitness

Previous story
Container shipments drop at Port of Vancouver along with the economy

Just Posted

Fruitvale native Joe Cecchini, shown here competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, was recently named new head coach of the National Skeleton program. Photo: contributed by Mark Cecchini
Fruitvale native named head coach of National Skeleton team

The Cranbrook Law Court. Trevor Crawley photo.
Creston man charged with murder to stand trial next year

Longtime Trail baseball coach Brian Pipes was honoured Thursday evening with an induction into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame. L-R: Wayne Florko, Babe Ruth Senior VP Commissioner Robert Faherty, Brian Pipes, Glenn Wallace, and Deputy Mayor Bev Benson. Photo: Jim Bailey
Babe Ruth Hall of Fame holds ceremony for Trail inductee

From left, Mayor Everett Baker, Premier David Eby, Councillor Christine Thompson, Councillor Deborah Lafleur, Councillor Zak Eburne-Stoodley, RDKM Area D Director Linda Key Weise, and Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell posed for a group photo at the UBCM convention. Photo supplied by Mayor Everett Baker
Grand Forks Mayor talks health, housing with premier at UBCM