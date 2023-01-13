Kootenay Hypopressive: Women’s healthy aging

Carmen Ditzler can help women navigate body changes as they age

By Carmen Ditzler, owner of Kootenay Hypopressive

As we go along in life our body changes.

Puberty, growth, work, play, activities, injuries, maybe giving birth vaginally or by C-section, maybe parenting. Then if we’re lucky, we age.

Perimenopause is the time leading up to the end of monthly periods and can start as early as age 35. Perimenopause can be a challenging time with fluctuating hormones and many physical and emotional life changes.

Menopause is an inaccurate word – technically it’s a single day in a woman’s (or person’s with a uterus) life that is one year since their last period. (We don’t know it’s happened until a year later!?)

Post-menopause comes next, but gradually. This transition into our third age of life can be amazing and challenging but unwelcome changes also sneak up on us. Women are strong, capable, busy and often we come last on the list. We push through but at some point, we hit a tipping point and willpower is not enough anymore.

You may have been told, “It’s the price we have to pay for being a woman, having children, getting older.” We disagree!

My physio friend likes to use the phrase “common, but not normal”. It could also be “common, but not acceptable”. Or common but “I’m not putting up with that!”

Some of these phrases may be familiar to you:

• “This is the third yucky gas station bathroom today!”

• “I can’t go on a trip – I have to find a bathroom too often.”

• “This bulging in my vagina is getting worse!”

• “I saw myself in the mirror and can’t believe how curved over I am!”

• “I had to buy Poise pads!”

• “My low back pain is constant, and nothing seems to help.”

• “When did I get so weak?”

You should not ignore these symptoms because without help, they rarely go away and often get worse over time. They can also compound each other and make your life harder.

There’s help! The clinic at Kootenay Hypopressive in Creston has an effective process for helping with some of the pelvic floor and core issues that come with peri-menopause and menopause.

This is not fitness and there are adaptations for different bodies, abilities, and injuries. Your third stage can be full and amazing.

Carmen Ditzler is the owner/instructor at Kootenay Hypopressives. She holds two degrees in Kinesiology and certification from Hypopressives International. She uses a lifetime of teaching and coaching to help clients change their lives in a safe and fun way. More information available at www.kootenayhypopressive.com.

