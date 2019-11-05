(CPimages.ca PHOTO/Interac Association)

Interac acquires Ottawa-based digital security company 2Keys

Interac operates the debit payments system

Interac Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Ottawa-based digital security firm 2Keys.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Interac operates the debit payments system.

The companies say 2Keys and its approximately 100 employees will join the company, adding its digital identification technology.

Founded in 1998, 2Keys designs, develops and operates digital identity systems.

2Keys is expected to operate as a subsidiary of Interac and maintain its core lines of business established with public and private sector organizations.

READ MORE: TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Just Posted

Letter to the Editor: An Opportunity for Morrison

Last week the headlines in our local news and online papers were… Continue reading

Creston RCMP respond to 58 calls for assistance

Police received 58 calls for assistance from Oct. 29 - Nov.5, said… Continue reading

Local governments make progress on community economic development partnership

The Creston Valley Kootenay Lake Economic Action Partnership (CV-KL EAP) is moving… Continue reading

B.C. firms shortlisted to build new Kootenay Lake ferry

Vessel to replace MV Balfour will be hybrid electric

Creston Fire Rescue responds to six calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Oct. 28 – Nov.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

East Kootenay social worker program expanded to enhance primary care

Parternship between EK Division of Family Practice and Ktunaxa Nation to improve health care acess

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Canadian youth not employed or in school face poorer mental, physical health: study

The results were based on surveys of 13,270 participants between 2015 and 2017

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Most Read