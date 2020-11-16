ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

In-person driver’s licence renewals for walk-in customers are resuming Nov. 23 at five urban ICBC licensing offices, which have been appointment-only since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began this spring.

For those who can’t make an appointment, walk-ins can also be accepted for the licence office at Victoria’s Wharf Street between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and at Surrey Guildford, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments are best made online at www.icbc.com/appointment, or by phone at 1-800-950-1498 if online isn’t available.

Other locations participating in the walk-in pilot are at Burnaby Metrotown, Kamloops and Richmond.

“Based on the results of the pilot, ICBC may consider making these changes permanent, expanding the pilot to other offices, or returning to taking walk-in customers and appointments, at all times,” ICBC said in a statement Nov. 16.

