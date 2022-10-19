For the Grater Good: New kitchenware store opens in Creston

Grater Good Kitchen Supply Co. is the newest addition to Creston’s vibrant downtown shopping scene.

René Steenkamp, co-owner along with her husband Floris, celebrated the store’s opening on Sept. 14. This is the second location, with the first purchased in Kimberley.

The business venture was just a happy opportunity that came along, Steenkamp explained.

“We came to realize that we live in the Creston Valley with such an abundance of local fruits, vegetables, and meat, but there was no kitchen store,” she said. “We wanted to offer the best products that we can, at the most affordable prices we can, so that anyone can be a better cook and explore the kitchen.”

As an avid cook herself, Grater Good was one of her favourite stores to visit on road trips to Kimberley. When she caught word that previous owner, Robin Dixon, was planning to sell and move into retirement, she wasted no time in expressing her interest and making arrangements to purchase the store in October 2020.

The management team, Lorraine Wattie and Victoria Nelson, were a great help during the ownership transition and opening of the Creston location.

For the construction and renovation of the building, two other small businesses – Warping Board Wood Creations and Daiku Woodworks – helped with the majority of the work.

“There’s a lot of people that contributed to the success of this place,” said Steenkamp. “With this business, it’s been the most fun that I’ve ever had. It’s been such an amazing and humbling response from the community. We are just floored.”

Now when customers walk in, they are greeted by stunning wood features and cabinetry from floor to ceiling, with a plethora of kitchenware and home decor on display. For the first few weeks, business has been booming with people bustling in and out of the store.

With Grater Good’s stock, the aim is to support other local businesses whenever possible. Currently, the store carries beeswax salad bowl finish from Swan Valley Honey, dish soap from Yahk Soap and Candle Co., and wooden cutting boards from a local artisan are coming soon.

“The more you support local, the more jobs you create at the end of the day,” she said. “With everything that we sell, we’re always going to try and see if we can find a local product first.”

In a small town like Creston, Steenkamp said she understands that shopping online might be necessary sometimes, but it’s important to support local businesses as well.

“If you can find a local product, and you can buy it at a store instead of purchasing it online, you’re going to make a big difference by investing in your community,” she said.

For more, visit The Grater Good Kitchen Supply Co. Creston on Facebook or @gratergoodcreston on Instagram, or stop in at the store – located at 1128 Canyon Street.

