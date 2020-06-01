B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Premier John Horgan announce $5 billion emergency fund for COVID-19 unemployment and other relief, B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Some B.C. commercial property owners aren’t applying for Ottawa’s 75 per cent rent subsidy, and the province is moving to prevent them from evicting small business tenants.

Finance Minister Carole James announced June 1 that a new B.C. emergency order prevents landlords from passing on the program and then evicting tenants. The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program has been open for about a week, providing forgivable loans, and some landlords “don’t want to bother applying,” James said.

The ban on evictions for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 will continue as long as the federal program continues, James said. If it is extended beyond June 30 the B.C. order will also be extended.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Just Posted

Evacuation orders for Duhamel, Salmo-Ymir and Crawford Creek rescinded

RDCK warns public that streams are still dangerous

UPDATE: Evacuation order for Slocan Valley rescinded, but Ymir, Salmo, Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek and Broadwater Road still must evacuate

The evacuation order affects hundreds of households in the West Kootenay

Townhall to reopen to the public

Council meetings return for in-person meetings, townhall open to walk-ins.

Angler incentive project launched on Kootenay Lake

Anglers are encouraged to keep their catch on Kootenay Lake and enter a chance to win big prizes

Morning Start: 180 different bird species exist in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 29

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

COVID-19: B.C. landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Slow start to spring forecasted to lead to above average summer for B.C.: Weather Network

But June could be chillier than usual, forecasters say

Most Read