B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson (Black Press files)

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

An additional cut to commercial property tax for schools will produce an average 25 per cent reduction in 2020 property taxes to cope with COVID-19, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James says.

With property taxes due in July and many businesses shut or facing significantly reduced cash flow due to the coronavirus pandemic, late payment deadline for property taxes is extended to Oct. 1 without penalty, James announced April 16.

With local governments facing a drop in revenue, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson said the deadline for municipalities to pay the reduced school tax to the province has been extended to Dec. 31, 2020. Local governments are also authorized to borrow interest-free from their existing capital reserves to cover payroll and other operating costs, and to carry debt for an additional year.

Local governments are also authorized to borrow interest-free from their existing capital reserves to cover payroll and other operating costs, and to carry debt for an additional year. They will have up to five years to restore their reserve funds.

James noted that the federal government has announced its intention to extend small business rent and lease relief, one of the more pressing issues with businesses closed or reduced in their ability to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on movement and trade in all but essential services.

School property tax was reduced by 50 per cent in B.C.’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, using a $5 billion fund that was established by a B.C. legislature vote in March. The additional measures are also coming from that fund, James said.

The school tax reductions apply to major industry (property class four), light industry (class five), and other business (class six). Two more classes have been added, managed forest (class seven) and recreation and non-profit (class eight).

The B.C. government has also launched a new support service for small business with a dedicated website at covid.smallbusinessbc.ca and phone support line. Effective April 16, advisors are available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific time) and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1-833-254-4357. Inquiries can also be emailed to covid@smallbusinessbc.ca, or raised on the live-chat feature available on the dedicated website.

“Many local governments have already shown leadership by taking steps to help people and businesses and maintain services, while addressing their finances,” Robinson said. “With these new measures, we are giving local governments new tools as a first step to ease their financial burdens and that of businesses in their communities now, and as we look to recovery in the months to come.”

Maija Tait, president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities and mayor of Sooke, said the latest measures will give relief to small businesses and free up funds for local government.

“UBCM will monitor the impact of these measures on the state of local governments finances, and work with the Province to ensure that local governments have the resources to sustain their communities,” Tait said.

RELATED: Trudeau announces rent assistance, loans for small business

RELATED: Canada lost more than one million jobs in March

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Next story
B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Just Posted

Joanna Wilson: A lifetime of caring

By Lorne Eckersley Creston’s longest-serving Town Councillor has a history of caring… Continue reading

Volunteers help spread Easter cheer

By Lorne Eckersley When Velle Huscroft Weitman decided that there had to… Continue reading

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Shambhala Music Festival not offering ticket refunds

The festival says it will make tickets redeemable if this year’s dates are postponed

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

Grand Forks man suspect in U.S. national park vandalism case

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Most Read