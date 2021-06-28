Casinos, such as Chances in Prince Rupert, closed in March 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: K-J Millar

Chances Casino Castlegar reopens Canada Day

Casinos can reopen in step three of B.C.’s restart plan

Chances Casino in Castlegar is reopening July 1 at 11 a.m.

Casinos are allowed to reopen in step three of B.C.’s restart plan, which falls into place on July 1.

“We are prioritizing the health of our players, employees and communities,” said Troy Bilodeau, president of Berezan Hospitality Group. “We will have a mandatory mask, reduced occupancy and other health and safety measures in place. The health and safety of our players and staff is our number one concern.”

“We’re excited to also reopen our on-site dining options with a slightly reduced menu and hours. As the restart plan progresses we will revisit our policies, hours and menus and return to full operations when it’s safe to do so.”

Chances Casino in Salmon Arm will also be opening on the same day.

