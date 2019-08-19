Career fair in Cranbrook to present a world of new opportunities

Come Thursday, around 40 employers will be waiting to shake hands with their potential new employees

Whatever your skillset, you’ll have the opportunity to utilize it, thanks to the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair taking place in Cranbrook on August 22.

Whether your passion lies in caring for the elderly, managing at team of hardworking staff, or getting your hands dirty working in the belly of a Canadian naval ship, the opportunity to start anew is at your fingertips.

At the career fair, around 40 employers will be set up, waiting to shake hands with their potential new employees.

Look back: Black Press career fair returns to Kootenays

With Interior Health, Ktunaxa Nation, Canadian Armed Forces, WorkBC, BC RCMP, CIBC, City of Cranbrook, Centre for Arts and Technology, Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing and more attending the fair, the options are endless. Care specialist Christy Baker says anyone attending the career fair is bound to walk away with a broadened view of the opportunities available.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of transferable skills that you may have already created or developed over time that are actually quite transferable in this type of setting,” she said.

“I think most often we see people that really have identified as wanting to work with people.”

For Baker, who works as the general manager at Retirement Concepts’ Summerland Seniors Village, caring for people has always been second nature. For her entire career, 30 years of which were spent in Alberta, she has worked with seniors and people with developmental disabilities.

Retirement Concepts is a community that provides assisted living, independent living and residential or complex care of the aging population or people that require assistance.

By far, Baker said the most rewarding part about her job is getting to work with people every day.

“The people that live here are such wonderful people, and it’s very, very rewarding. When you go home, you really feel like you haven’t worked a job. It’s coming to [do] what you love,” she said.

To succeed in any human services job, Baker stressed that a person must possess several key qualities; empathy, compassion, understanding and commitment.

Retirement Concepts is one of many organizations that will be present at the Kootenay Career Fair. The company will be advertising their available positions which include registered care aids, support service workers, housekeepers, dietary aids, an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) and more.

Martin Luther King Jr. was remembered for many things, one of them being a quote which encourages individuals to start anew: ‘Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step’.

Read more: Devoted attitude key to job success in B.C.

The Kootenay Career Fair will be hosted on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Days Inn and Conference Centre in Cranbrook, located at 600 Cranbrook Street North. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Don’t forget your resume!

To learn more, visit the Facebook event page here.

 

