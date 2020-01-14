Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Cannabis company Aphria cuts outlook for 2020, reports second-quarter loss

Aphria said it now expects net revenue for its 2020 financial year between $575 million and $625 million

Cannabis company Aphria Inc. slashed its outlook as it reported a loss in its latest quarter.

Aphria said it now expects net revenue for its 2020 financial year between $575 million and $625 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $35 million and $42 million.

That compared with guidance in October for net revenue between $650 million and $700 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $88 million and $95 million.

The revised forecast came as Aphria reported a net loss of $7.9 million or three cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with a profit of $54.8 million or 22 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net revenue in what was the second quarter of Aphria’s 2020 financial year totalled $120.6 million, up from $21.7 million a year earlier.

Aphria also announced Irwin Simon would become the company’s chief executive. Simon, who is also Aphria’s chairman, has been serving as interim chief executive since last February.

READ MORE: Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

ALSO READ: Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Just Posted

Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

A famous German physicist once said time is relative. And when it… Continue reading

Programs available in West Kootenay for substance use challenges

Sign up now for two six-week programs in January and March

Creston mayor reviews 2019, answers questions about town

Creston Mayor Ron Toyota was the guest speaker at Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Valley Views: A life among the Creston Valley birds

Columnist Margaret Miller reflects on the birds she sees as part of daily life

Creston Valley Public Library eliminates overdue fines

Creston library borrowers will no longer be charged a per-day fee for overdue items

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will proceed despite protests, Horgan says

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Most Read