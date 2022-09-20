Canfor temporarily reducing production capacity in B.C. due to market conditions

Lumber producer says it is taking a two-week curtailment at a majority of its mills

Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Canfor Corp. is temporarily cutting production in British Columbia due to what it says are challenging market conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canfor Corp. is temporarily cutting production in British Columbia due to what it says are challenging market conditions.

The lumber producer says it is taking a two-week curtailment starting Sept. 26 at the majority of its solid wood facilities in B.C.

Production will resume with reduced operating schedules until the end of the year.

Canfor says the moves are expected to result in a reduction of about 200 million board feet of production capacity.

The company says employees will have the chance to work during the downtime to complete maintenance projects and other site activities.

The curtailments in B.C. follow cuts by Canfor at its operations in Sweden where reduced operating schedules have resulted in a 15 per cent reduction in production capacity.

