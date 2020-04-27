FILE – Protesters speak to Ontario Provincial Police officers at a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont., on Monday Feb. 24, 2020, as they protest in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs attempting to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline on their traditional territories. Analysts say Canadian National Railway Co. saw lower freight volumes last quarter due to rolling blockades that halted rail traffic across swathes of the country in February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Blockades expected to derail CN’s Q1 results, COVID-19 looms down the line

Multiple blockades popped up all over Canada in support of Wet’suwet’en

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway Co.’s first-quarter freight volumes to take a hit due to rolling blockades that halted rail traffic across large swathes of the country in February.

The blockades came on top of lower container volumes from China following production shutdowns triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak, but hefty crude-by-rail shipments helped offset the declines.

CEO JJ Ruest has said the deep slump in Chinese production and Canadian auto manufacturing was narrowing the flow of goods to and from Canada, hurting business at the country’s largest railway in spite of strong demand for grain and other bulk commodities.

Analyst Walter Spracklin of RBC Dominion Securities says the blockades last winter dented volumes and pushed up its operating ratio, a metric that calculates operating expenses as a percentage of revenue.

CN shut down its eastern network on Feb. 13, one week into a blockade by Tyendinaga Mohawk protesters that cut a key rail link east of Belleville, Ont.

Provincial police cleared the demonstration at the end of February, which was part of a slew of pop-up blockades across the country launched in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline slated to pass through their traditional territory in British Columbia.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CN RailCoronavirusIndigenousrailway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator
Next story
ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Social issues keep police busy

By Lorne Eckersley Creston RCMP responded to 66 calls for assistance from… Continue reading

LEAP Barnraiser makes jump to Internet

By Lorne Eckersley For five years participants in a Kootenay Employment Services… Continue reading

Ramada Hotel objects to accommodation tax

By Lorne Eckersley In a scathing letter to the Town of Creston,… Continue reading

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not public take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Most Read