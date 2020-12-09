Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Wilkins are seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada will deliver a rate announcement today with observers watching if news about vaccines gives a shot in the arm to the bank’s outlook on the economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Wilkins are seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada will deliver a rate announcement today with observers watching if news about vaccines gives a shot in the arm to the bank’s outlook on the economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%

The announcement marks the interest last rate decision the central bank will make this year

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent.

The central bank says it will hold the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the two per cent inflation target is sustainably achieved.

In its statement today, the Bank of Canada says it doesn’t expect inflation to get back on target until some time in 2023.

The central bank also says that it will maintain its quantitative easing program by continuing to buy about $4 billion in bonds per week to try and further reduce interest rates.

The announcement marks the last interest rate decision the central bank will make this year, after an extraordinary 2020 that saw it slash rates in response to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Today also marks a change in the upper echelons of the bank’s leadership, as senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins departs after a nearly 20-year career at the Bank of Canada.

The central bank’s board of directors has launched a search process to find her successor as the bank’s second-in-command.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

economy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Just Posted

A customer sanitizes their hands upon entry into Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer in Creston. Photo: Aaron Hemens
UPDATED: Creston security guard allegedly assaulted twice in a day over mask mandate

The security guard said that he lost his thumbnail after a cart was slammed into his hands

Creston Town Hall. File photo
Town of Creston launches program to support local businesses amid pandemic

The program offers a 2021 business licence free of charge, as well as an initial supply of signage, disposable masks and hand sanitizer

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Alpine wolf spider on the mountain tops. Photo: Ed McMackin
Out There: Mountain-Top Wolf Spiders

“Wolves are not only found in our Kootenay Lake mountains, but they are found in the spider world.”

In November, Aimee Watson was acclaimed as the chair for another year at the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Aimee Watson acclaimed as RDCK chair for third one-year term

Watson outlines eight of the most pressing issues for the RDCK in 2021

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Most Read