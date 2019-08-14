Construction in B.C. is subject to national and provincial building codes. (Black Press Media)

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

Ottawa is covering the majority of the costs for B.C. to repay $2.5 million to people who bought B.C. building codes since September 2018.

Building, fire and plumbing codes for B.C. construction are now available online for free, after the federal government stopped charging provinces for the national code that forms the basis for provincial building standards.

“Not only are we returning money to the hard-working students and firms of B.C.’s construction sector and making national building codes free from now on, we are also celebrating the province’s role in setting the stage for better harmonization under one national standard,” Navdeep Bains, federal innovation minister, announced in Burnaby Wednesday.

Online subscription fees for the documents are being refunded, and those who bought printed copies since last Sept. 5 will get a “substantial refund” of 70 per cent of the cost, the B.C. government said in a statement. Refund cheques are to be mailed out over the next four to six weeks.

RELATED: B.C. first province to allow 12-storey wood buildings

RELATED: Balcony sprinklers required for four-storey buildings

The federal government is paying $1.9 million of the refunds, with the remainder of the $2.5 million coming from B.C.

As of April 1, 2019, electronic versions of the National Building Code of Canada were made available at no cost. The change eliminated the royalties B.C. pays to the federal government for the national codes.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in crash near Creston

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Creston Valley Farm Tour

The Young Agrarians, a grassroots network for new and young ecological farmers,… Continue reading

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Aug. 5-12 as reported… Continue reading

Police respond to a report of a lost swimmer on the Goat River

Creston RCMP responded to a report of a lost swimmer on the… Continue reading

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Most Read