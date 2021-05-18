Relief is coming for B.C.’s struggling tourism sector. (NEWS file photo)

B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24

Further help is on the way for British Columbia’s struggling tourism sector.

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark are set to announce more support today for the sector that’s lobbied the province for greater aid as it grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of four tourism and hospitality industry associations reacted to B.C.’s budget announced last month, saying in a news release at the time that tourism-related spending was welcome, but it may not be enough to save some businesses before ongoing travel restrictions are lifted.

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24, when the province’s emergency order is set to expire.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson has said a $120-million tourism support fund in the budget was based on projections of recovery in the industry.

Eligible tourism-related businesses may also apply to B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery grand program for small and medium-sized businesses.

— The Canadian Press

CREA says April home sales down 12.5 per cent from record high set in March

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers doused a hillside fire late Monday night, May 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out hillside fire

No one was injured after a campfire got out of control below Columbia Drive

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

Map: BCWildfire Service
UPDATE: Human-caused wildfire burning near Castlegar

The McCormick Creek fire started Sunday

North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant Friday, May 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
More than half of eligible adults in Interior Health vaccinated

Over 365,000 vaccine doses have been administered throughout the Interior Health region

An artist's rendering of the new emergency services building. (Photo submitted by Town of Creston)
Creston's town council provides update on future emergency services building

Construction on the facility is expected to be complete in spring 2022

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization's important work

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

The grim milestone means 6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020, when the country's first COVID-19 death was reported

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
14-year-old boy killed in serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House

Youth was travelling with a group of peers when the incident occurred last Friday

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel, left, and Vin Diesel in a scene from "F9." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP)
The blockbuster movie is making a comeback this summer

Excitement in the industry is growing again for a return to a big-screen normal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue's Dave Paulett hoses down a section of a wooden retaining wall which caught fire Monday, May 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Fire starts in Grand Forks backyard after by oily rags left in sun

Flames put out before reaching home on 800-block of 72nd Avenue

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher present seven-year-old Cody Krabbendam of Ranchero with an award for bravery on July 22, 2020. (Contributed)
7-year old Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery for rescuing child at beach

Last summer Cody Krabbendam jumped into the lake to save another boy from drowning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province's COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.'s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

