B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

B.C.’s system of individual donations and millions in public subsidies worked well for John Horgan and the NDP, which raised $800,000 more from donors than the B.C. Liberal Party in the run-up to the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The B.C. NDP raised $1,957,937.91 from more than 12,000 contributors, Elections B.C. interim financial reports for the period of July 1 to Sept. 30 show. The B.C. Liberal Party raised a total of $1,150,692.07 from just over 5,000 contributors, and the B.C. Green Party raised $327,703.13 from 2,877 individual donations.

Election rules adopted in 2017 by Horgan’s minority government did away with corporate and union donations, and capped individual donations at $1,200 a year. The NDP reforms replaced the “big money” from business and unions with a public subsidy that was not mentioned before the 2017 B.C. election.

That subsidy, which started at $2.50 per vote gained in the 2017 election in the first year with reduced amounts after that, has paid out more than $16 million to the three eligible parties by January 2020, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Over the five-year life of what was billed as a temporary measure, parties expect to share $27 million in a system that also reimburses half of parties’ election-year expenses on top of the per-vote subsidy.

RELATED: ‘Big money’ in B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

RELATED: B.C. Greens didn’t demand public subsidy, Weaver says

In the 2020 reports, the NDP received more than 10,000 contributions of $250 or less, while the B.C. Liberals had fewer than 4,900 of the smaller donations that make up the largest portion of all voluntary contributions to them. Former B.C. Greens leader Andrew Weaver said in 2017 he supports the transition from corporate and union donations with a temporary public subsidy, but it mostly helps the bigger parties that were getting most of their donations from them.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

Just Posted

Illustration courtesy twinkl.ca
Three hangings in Nelson, and one reprieve

107 years ago this month, lawyers were trying to save the life of Bruno Cutri

Saxophonist and bandleader Clinton Swanson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Performance in the time of COVID-19

How four prominent Nelson performers are coping with the pandemic

A painted rock made by Ruth Wierenga. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Painting and Sharing: The Story behind Creston Rockz

“The main thing is to encourage people and make them smile, and feel good about two things: making rocks and finding them”

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Column: The importance of remembering

For me, Remembrance Day is an opportunity for me to reflect and preserve the memories of my grandfather and my great grandfather. They were two men who dedicated their lives to serving Canada and the Commonwealth so that I — along with the rest of the nation — could live a peaceful and prosperous life.

The Tivoli Theatre. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston’s Tivoli Theatre re-opening on Friday

The re-opening feature film is Toy Story, the 1995 computer-animated film starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

(Penticton Western News File Photo)
Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed

Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event at Chilliwack dance academy now up to 36 cases

Dance school owner says she did everything she was told to do by Fraser Health after positive test

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Most Read