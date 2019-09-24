B.C. communities protest reallocation of diversification fund

The B.C. government’s decision to transfer its $25 million annual “rural dividend fund” to an aid package for communities losing their sawmills has prompted a backlash.

The fund was set up by the B.C. Liberal government to provide economic diversification to communities of 15,000 population or smaller, many of them dependent on a single industry. That changed Sept. 17 when Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced ministry funds have been reallocated for this year.

The new fund is $69 million over two years, directed to four B.C. Interior communities that have seen a permanent closure or indefinite curtailment of mills: Quesnel, Chasm, Vavenby and Fort St. James.

Port McNeill had an application in for the earlier fund, and Mayor Gaby Wickstrom was first to speak out publicly about the decision to defer applications to next year.

Part 1 – Listening to Minister Donaldson answer questions at the @truckloggerBC’s dinner. Not quite understanding why Rural Dividend Funds needed to be redirected to address the Interior Forestry crisis. Those communities need both funding pools. #bcpoli #ubcm — Gaby Wickstrom (@GabyWickstrom) September 24, 2019

“Rural communities are going to keep knocking on the minister’s door until someone realizes the reallocation of the rural dividend funds has been a big mistake,” Wickstrom tweeted from the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

