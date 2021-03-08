New vehicles, new parts + service digs, and a new charity fundraiser: Spring looks bright at Kokanee Ford

Kokanee Ford administrative assistant Natasha Huscroft and general manager Garret Huscroft invite the community to “Fill the F-150 for PAWS” in support of Creston’s Pet Adoption and Welfare Society.

Like the rest of the Kootenays, the team at Creston’s Kokanee Ford is ready for spring.

Not only for the sunny days and warmer weather coaxing us outside, but for the exciting new vehicles that will help us get there!

Over the past few months, auto dealers have been challenged in keeping up with demand, largely because of a manufacturing backlog brought about by the pandemic, explains Kokanee Ford general manager Garret Huscroft. As those supply chains begin to open up, it’s good news for auto shoppers.

Creston residents will soon see the first of four custom-ordered Broncos rolling through city streets, joining the newly redesigned F-150s and new Mustangs already on their way, Garret says.

In fact, the first of the new Mustangs is on the showroom floor right now, brilliant in Velocity Blue and boasting a 2.3-litre, high-performance Ecoboost engine, with 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Also on the way are a 5-litre, 480-horsepower Mach 1 and a V-8 Mustang Convertible, perfect for those wanting a little more power under the hood.

There’s even a new “Stealth Trim” Limited Expedition – the first they’ve had here in Creston for the last three years, adds sales manager Mike Daybell. And the much-anticipated Bronco Sport they received? “It sold almost as soon as it hit the showroom floor.”

Sales + Parts Departments Get a Spring Refresh

The showroom isn’t the only area sporting a fresh look for spring at Kokanee Ford, locally owned by the Kemle family since 1984.

The parts and service areas are returning to the back of the building in a newly expanded shared space that includes a waiting area for service department clients, Garret says, noting the dealership will also welcome a new service manager this spring.

The dealership’s client-first approach has been key to customer loyalty, not to mention its multiple President’s Awards, recognizing Ford dealerships that are top-tier in customer service.

Spring forward for PAWS

Building on its longstanding community reputation, the dealership has also launched a new initiative for local non-profits, spearheaded by administrative assistant Natasha Huscroft. With each month focusing on a different local organization or charity, they kicked off last week with a push to “Fill the F-150 for PAWS.”

Throughout March, residents are invited to drop by the showroom, with mask and physical distancing protocols in place, to help fill the back of the F-150 with donations of cash, pet food and supplies for Creston’s Pet Adoption and Welfare Society.

