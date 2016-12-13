Volunteer-driven committee welcomes 100th refugee to Creston

The Maplamchangs are one of the families who received help from the Creston Refugee Committee to settle here in town. (Submitted)
Submitted by Creston Refugee Committee In the Creston Valley, it can be…

Salmon Arm resident Tim Kubash said a lack of staffing contributed to him being prevented from boarding his WestJet flight home from Victoria on Dec. 3, 2022. (Tim Kubash/Facebook)

Salmon Arm man kept from boarding WestJet flight due to battery in wheelchair
Falling Canadian dollars coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
Former CannTrust compliance worker says unlicensed growing ‘very openly’ discussed

Mark your calendar: CP Holiday Train heads west to Alberta and B.C.

Debris believed to be from the 2021 Zim Kingston freighter spill is shown being collected off Palmerston Beach, on Vancouver Island B.C. in this handout image provided by the by the environmental organization Epic Exeo from February 2022. Those who walk the beaches say debris from the 109 shipping containers that went overboard is still washing up onshore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Epic Exeo **MANDATORY CREDIT**

From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on B.C. shores
Former B.C. minister of state for child care Katrina Chen speaks as then-premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Vancouver, on Thursday July 4, 2019. Chen says she took herself out of contention for a new ministerial position in order to deal with “long-standing trauma” suffered as a result of gender-based violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Katrina Chen exits B.C. cabinet, citing ‘long-standing trauma,’ gender-based violence
A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)

B.C. nurse suspended 1 year for unsanitary catheter use, not washing hands
Singer Celine Dion performs at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, September 18, 2019.Dion says she is suffering from a rare neurological disorder, prompting the beloved Canadian singer to postpone and cancel some upcoming tour dates.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological condition, cancels some tour dates
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, on July 7, 2022. Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

American WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

Graeme Flannigan holding a sign that reads ‘no sex for children’ behind a group of children and their mom who attended the Holiday drag show and drag performer Toddy (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Protesters clash with attendee at Kelowna drag show; police investigating

FILE - New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris. Judge won the American League MVP Award on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in voting by a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Record-breaking slugger Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal

FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft says it struck a deal to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years when its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard goes through. The announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 is an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 5, 2013. Veteran journalist Dean Beeby says reporters are abandoning the federal Access to Information Act as a research tool because turnaround times are terrible and getting worse.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Media shunning transparency law due to worsening delays, journalist says

Users complain of lengthy delays, heavily blacked-out documents or full denials

John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf offer thoughts on surprise teams, top rookies

Vancouver Canucks centre Dakota Joshua (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Pettersson nets OT winner for 2nd straight game as Canucks edge San Jose Sharks 6-5

Vancouver hosts the Minnesota Wild on Saturday

Langley Secondary senior girls basketball coach Sheldon Guy speaks to a crowd at Earl Marriott Secondary Tuesday (Dec. 5) before an exhibition game about his experience with suddenly losing his sight, and how to pivot and adapt to the challenges life may bring. (Contributed photo)

Blind B.C. basketball coach gives inspirational talk before exhibition game

‘It’s OK to not be OK,’ Langley coach Sheldon Guy tells Earl Mariott audience

An advertising sign for building land stands in front of a new home construction site in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. From rising home prices to soaring interest rates, it’s a daunting time to be a home buyer. To achieve homeownership, some single buyers are trying a different approach: co-buying with friends or family members. But co-buying isn’t a short-term hack – it’s a lifestyle shift. Before you team up, experts recommend having vulnerable conversations about your finances and long-term goals. If you have patience to navigate the obstacles, co-buying can be a uniquely satisfying way to own a home. Plus, for those who are single, the investment comes with an inflation-proof dividend: companionship. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Co-buying a house: How platonic partners make it work

Co-buying requires extra planning and paperwork but some friends are making it work

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a $2 circulation coin, shown in a handout photo, featuring a black outer ring to honour Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mint **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Mint issues black-ringed toonie in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Nearly five million of the coins expected to enter circulation this month

Community
On Skill Share Saturday at the Creston Valley Public Library, create upcycled Christmas ornaments with old books. (Pixabay)

Create cute Christmas crafts with Creston Valley Public Library

This Saturday, Dec. 10, the Skill Share program will provide a fun crafting opportunity

Members of the Castlegar Ukrainian community and their supporters gathered in front of Castlegar City Hall on Holodomor Memorial Day to remember those who perished in the man-made Ukrainian famine of 1932-1933. Photo: Terran Ambrosone

Members of Castlegar’s Ukrainian community gather to remember Terror Famine of 1932

Holodomor Memorial Day took place on Nov. 26

Entertainment
Left to Right, in regalia designed and crafted by Lillian and Alver Tait: Brian McMillian, Wilps Wisin Xbil’tkw (Gisk’aast) representing subcrest owl, Markell Gosnell, Wilps Ksim Xsaan (Ganada) representing subcrest Ganada, Donaldo McNeil, Wilps La’ay (Laxsgiik) representing beaver, Deon Pierre, Wilps Duuk (Laxgibuu) representing subcrest bear. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).

PHOTOS: Northern B.C. fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light

Models sported a striking blend of colourful and more sombre tones that reflected the theme of the evening: ‘from darkness to light’

“LEGO Masters” TV show contestants Dave and Emily Guedes in a “Brickminster Dog Show” episode that aired in October. (Photo: Tom Griscom/FOX)

LEGO-loving B.C. siblings build up to American reality-TV show’s final rounds, eye $100K prize

Guedes brother-sister duo among 3 Canadian teams in final four of ‘LEGO Masters,’ on FOX and CTV

Opinion

English Holly (Ilex aquifolium) is an introduced specia. Holly leaves may be smooth or prickly. (Photo by Ken Rasmus)

Out There: Christmas Connections

Journaling is a great daily practice that can help inspire gratitude. (Pixabay)

Natural Health Approach: Nourishing Life Practices

Life
October 13, 2022 - Alan Jackson photographed at his Nexus Modular Solutions offices and factory in Cobble Hill. Don Denton photo

The future is modular

Nexus Modular in place to meet housing shift

    Amanda Homeniuk - Lia Crowe photographer

    Life, style etc.

    Amanda Homeniuk, owner Kaleco Clothing and Antlr Menswear

