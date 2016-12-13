- Search
Volunteer-driven committee welcomes 100th refugee to Creston
Submitted by Creston Refugee Committee In the Creston Valley, it can be…
The Latest
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
FortisBC increasing electricity rates by almost 4% in January
Creston resident donates $25,000 to TAPS in honour of late husband
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister
Creston shorecaster hooks first Grand Prize of 2022 Kootenay Lake derby
Video
News
Media shunning transparency law due to worsening delays, journalist says
Users complain of lengthy delays, heavily blacked-out documents or full denials
PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?
NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf offer thoughts on surprise teams, top rookies
Who should be teaching kids what not to do on social media? Coaches, teachers, parents
Hells Angels member, 6 others charged in BC-wide drug trafficking bust
Trudeau says 120 countries are ready to agree to 30 by 30 framework at COP15
Tens of thousands of families have applied for federal child dental benefit: Gould
Renting increased by three times the rate of home ownership in last decade: RBC
Most Read
Sports
Pettersson nets OT winner for 2nd straight game as Canucks edge San Jose Sharks 6-5
Vancouver hosts the Minnesota Wild on Saturday
Blind B.C. basketball coach gives inspirational talk before exhibition game
‘It’s OK to not be OK,’ Langley coach Sheldon Guy tells Earl Mariott audience
Countdown to Kickoff: Matheson outlines plans for new pro women’s soccer league
Family comes first for retiring B.C. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham
THE MOJ: Why the floundering Canucks really need to consider breakfast
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women’s pro soccer league
Pettersson nets OT winner as Canucks rally for wild 7-6 victory over Canadiens
Trending Now
Co-buying a house: How platonic partners make it work
Co-buying requires extra planning and paperwork but some friends are making it work
Mint issues black-ringed toonie in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
Nearly five million of the coins expected to enter circulation this month
Upgrades at Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack will take customers beyond the beer aisle
Kamloops company slays industry giants to win acoustic guitar of the year
PODCAST: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company
Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season
Community
Create cute Christmas crafts with Creston Valley Public Library
This Saturday, Dec. 10, the Skill Share program will provide a fun crafting opportunity
Members of Castlegar’s Ukrainian community gather to remember Terror Famine of 1932
Holodomor Memorial Day took place on Nov. 26
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?
Do Some Good Receives National Award for Social Impact
B.C. man designs ‘turtlepods’ – mobile personal shelter prototypes to assist the unhoused
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?
Celebrate Christmas with festive play from Footlighters
Obituaries
Don Wilfred Simmons
Nov 24th, 2022
Laurel Andrew Jacobson
Nov 22nd, 2022
Lucille (Lucy) Ida Stephenson (nee Ratke)
Nov 14th, 2022
Edgar Ralph Heald
Nov 13th, 2022
Joseph (Joey) Allan Romano
Nov 7th, 2022
Andrew Michael Schnurr
Nov 2nd, 2022
Entertainment
PHOTOS: Northern B.C. fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light
Models sported a striking blend of colourful and more sombre tones that reflected the theme of the evening: ‘from darkness to light’
LEGO-loving B.C. siblings build up to American reality-TV show’s final rounds, eye $100K prize
Guedes brother-sister duo among 3 Canadian teams in final four of ‘LEGO Masters,’ on FOX and CTV
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at age 71
‘Road Trippin’: Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off 2023 world tour in Vancouver
Bob McGrath, beloved ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at age 90
Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany among those honoured at Canada’s Walk of Fame
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Life
The future is modular
Nexus Modular in place to meet housing shift
Life, style etc.
Amanda Homeniuk, owner Kaleco Clothing and Antlr Menswear
Impress
